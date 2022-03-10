Community Members Honored at Recognition Dinner

The Verdugo Hills Council of the Boy Scouts of America held its 2022 recognition dinner in February. The honorees were recognized for their service to community and their volunteerism.

Among those recognized were local residents Paul Dutton, Joe Kroening and Chris Waldheim. Dutton and Korening were presented with the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award presented by a local council of the Boy Scouts of America to volunteers for distinguished service. Waldheim received the North Star Award, presented on behalf of the National Court of Honor for non-registered volunteers who have made a significant contribution to Scouting.

The dinner, held at the Elks Lodge in Glendale, was attended by Scouts, dignitaries and supporters of the Boy Scouts. The evening was also an opportunity to introduce Andrew Sisolak to attendees. Sisolak was recently selected as scout executive of the Verdugo Hills Council.

To learn more about the Verdugo Hills Council of the Boy Scouts of America, visit https://www.vhcbsa.org/.