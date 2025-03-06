La Crescenta Avenue Construction About to Begin

By Mary O’KEEFE

Construction is about to begin on the La Crescenta Rehabilitation Project, which goes along Montrose and La Crescenta avenues in far north Glendale.

This project has been in the works for quite some time with the first community meeting held in 2022. The project includes a lot of construction including sewer improvements; reconstruction of curbs and gutters, alley aprons, driveways and sidewalks; pavement replacement and removal of a travel lane in each direction; the addition of a center two-way left turn lane; the installation of new, protected bicycle lanes and buffered bicycle lanes.

“Traffic will be impacted at localized areas where construction will take place. The contractor is required to implement an approved traffic control plan that will mitigate traffic congestion and ensure one travel lane is available for emergency vehicles and residents. The contractor is required to provide a detour plan with appropriate signage and flaggers to guide commuters,” said Rustom Tavitian, Glendale City Civil Engineer II, in an earlier interview with CVW.

Here is the contractor’s schedule for the first few weeks: “Residents should expect to see the contractor mobilizing and performing preparatory work before beginning underground utility improvements in April,” according to a City of Glendale spokesperson.

Below is the contractor’s schedule, weather permitting, for the first few weeks:

Tentative Construction Schedule