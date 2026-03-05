New Tile Artwork ‘Belonging’ Unveiled in Fremont Park

The City of Glendale’s Library, Arts & Culture Dept. officially celebrated the unveiling of “Belonging,” a vibrant new column tile artwork designed by artist Cara Lynch, at a dedication ceremony held on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Fremont Park.

Commissioned as part of the Fremont Park Renovation Project, this permanent installation brings an artistic element to the newly reimagined space. Inspired by native wildflower fields, “Belonging” celebrates the local landscape and community through a rich vocabulary of pattern, color and form. The design draws on California’s diverse flora and incorporates nods to quilting and decorative traditions to invoke themes of home and family.

“The installation of ‘Belonging’ serves as the perfect artistic capstone to the recent revitalization of Fremont Park,” said director of Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Lessa Pelayo-Lozada. “By weaving together California’s native floral beauty with traditional textile motifs, Cara Lynch has created a piece that not only honors our local landscape but also mirrors the vibrant, layered identity of the Glendale community. This permanent artwork beautifully complements the park’s renewal, transforming this space into a true landmark that invites residents to feel a sense of home, family and connection.”

This project is the latest addition to the City’s ongoing Cultural Landmarks initiative, sponsored by the Glendale Arts & Culture Commission, through funding from the Urban Art Fund. Fremont Park itself reopened in October 2025 following extensive renovation that introduced modern amenities to the area.

For more information about the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture’s public art programs, visit GlendaleArtsandCulture.org/CulturalLandmarks.

Founded in 1907, the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept. includes eight neighborhood libraries including the Brand Library & Art Center, a regional visual arts and music library and performance venue housed in the historic 1904 mansion of Glendale pioneer Leslie C. Brand, and the Central Library, a 93,000 square foot center for individuals and groups to convene, collaborate and create. The department also serves as the chief liaison to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission, which works to continually transform Glendale into an ever-evolving arts destination. Glendale Library Arts & Culture is supported in part through the efforts of the Glendale Library Arts & Culture Trust (GLACT). For more information visit GlendaleLAC.org, or contact Library, Arts & Culture at (818) 548-2021 or via email at LibraryInfo@glendaleca.gov.

Known as the Jewel City, Glendale is the fourth largest city of Los Angeles County. With a population of almost 200,000, Glendale is a cosmopolitan city that is rich in history, culturally diverse and offers nearly 50 public parks and facilities, with easy access to a municipal airport. It is the home to a vibrant business community, with major companies in healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, retail and banking. Visit GlendaleCA.gov for more information and follow us on social media @MyGlendale.

The mission of the Glendale Arts & Culture Commission is to enrich the human experience, reinforce Glendale’s identity and civic pride through arts and culture, and to recognize the importance of arts to the local quality of life and to the local economy. This is accomplished by consciously integrating arts and culture into the daily life of the people of Glendale through urban design, planning, economic development and education. For more information about the Glendale Arts & Culture Commission see the website GlendaleArtsAndCulture.org.

Submitted by City of Glendale and GLAC