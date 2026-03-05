Bingo Night Benefitting Prom Plus

On March 21 Prom Plus will be hosting its first ever bingo night.

By Mary O’KEEFE

“Our current board wanted to try something new that could bring the community together while raising funds for our after-prom event,” said Prom Plus President Asia Bribiesca-Hedin. “This is our first time hosting a bingo night, and we’re excited about it because it’s such a simple way for the community to come together. You might win a round of bingo, you might see neighbors you haven’t seen in a while and at the end of the night every dollar helps us create a safe and memorable after-prom event for CVHS [Crescenta Valley High School] students.”

For over three decades, Prom Plus has been providing CVHS seniors and their guests a safe and fun place to go after prom. The event has been held for decades at the YMCA of the Foothills in La Cañada Flintridge and the event is supported by funds raised throughout the year by event organizers.

“We were looking for a fundraiser that felt fun, simple and welcoming for the whole community. Bingo is something people of all ages enjoy and it creates a relaxed night where neighbors can come together, have fun and support a meaningful cause at the same time,” Bribiesca-Hedin said.

At the event there will be an opportunity drawing with prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters; however, the organization is always looking for more support for the post-prom event.

The bingo night will be held at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. with the partnering support of the American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614.

“They have many years of experience running bingo events and are generously guiding us through the process. Our goal is to create a friendly community night where people can enjoy bingo while supporting Prom Plus,” she added.

Bingo night will offer pizza and light snacks that will be available for purchase, along with beverages.

“The idea is to keep things simple so people can relax, enjoy the games and spend time with friends and neighbors,” she said. “Every dollar raised supports the Prom Plus after-prom event for Crescenta Valley High School seniors. Prom Plus provides a safe, supervised celebration after prom with food, a number of different activities, entertainment and prizes so students have a fun place to continue celebrating safely with their classmates.”

Prom Plus is a grassroots effort that began after the 1991 murder of Berlyn Cosman, a 17-year-old CVHS senior who was killed at an unsupervised after-prom party in a hotel room in Anaheim. It is not known how many lives Prom Plus has saved over its three decades. The organization has played an important role in the community and continues through its board of parents and community members.

“Prom Plus exists because this community cares deeply about the safety of our kids,” Bribiesca-Hedin said. “The after-prom event gives students a fun place to celebrate together after prom night and it’s entirely funded by the community. Events like this bingo night help make that possible. Prom Plus seems to bring out the best in our community and we really hope that our Prom Plus Bingo Night is an extension of that.”

Prom Plus costs continue to rise and the organization is reaching out to the community for support through its recent Prom Plus pancake breakfast and its upcoming bingo night.

Prom Plus thanks its sponsors including Harry Leon, La Crescenta Hankook Market, Chris Kilpatrick, Andy’s Transfer and Storage, Arktos Wealth Management, Bob Smith Toyota, VFW/AFL and Patrick Murphy.

Bingo is on March 21, doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first game will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at www.promplus.org. Tickets will also be available at the CVW office, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. Ste 206 and at the door of the Memorial Hall on the day of the event, while space allows.