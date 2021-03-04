High School Sports Return Amid Excitement and Caution

With lower adjusted case rates, student athletes prepare to return to the playing field.

By Brandon HENSLEY

High school sports are coming back to campus this spring … at least as much as districts and CIF will allow based on COVID-19 restrictions. On Feb. 19, CIF commissioner Rob Wigod released a statement to California schools and athletic directors outlining new dates for fall and spring sports schedules, and continued guidelines for coach and player safety.

Going by newly lowered Adjusted Case Rates Per 100,000 People as of Feb. 16, Wigod said CIF would allow teams to accelerate their preparation for abridged seasons.

This means some of the teams that have been back practicing this week will ultimately not be able to compete in CIF playoffs once the regular season begins, which is unfortunately the case with Crescenta Valley High School.

“For us, most of our games that are being played at this time are league games with maybe a few other out-of-league games,” said Peter Kim, CV girls’ athletic director.

Wigod’s statement outlines dates for fall sports to play their season. Girls’ volleyball has already started and will end the season on March 20. Kim said all sports teams are practicing and playing outside currently; practicing in a gym is not allowed. That means volleyball is outside, which isn’t all too uncommon, Kim said, considering volleyball does play outside during the offseason, due to limited spring/summer facility use with basketball and dance.

“We’ll have to wait until county guidelines [allow] for them to play indoors,” Kim said. “When that comes out, CIF will make a decision and then our district will look over guidelines and make a decision.”

Boys’ and girls’ water polo has the same schedule as volleyball.

Boys’ and girls’ basketball will begin Friday, March 12, as will football. The Falcons’ first football game will be at Arcadia at 7 p.m.

Kim said softball has not started practicing, but will soon. Both CV softball and football won CIF championships in 2019.

Baseball and softball are both scheduled to begin the season on March 19.

Falcon Principal Linda Junge said this week that athletics is really about student wellness.

“Of course, we love competing and winning. With that said, I am not sure we ever fully appreciated what a game-changer it is for our student athletes to just be outside with teammates exercising,” she said. “It creates wellness where there may have been anxiety, depression and isolation.”

Throughout the school year, Kim said it hasn’t been hard to prepare for whatever CIF throws at them, it’s that “we just have many safety precautions to take. All of our coaches have been on the ball to follow the guidelines because we know how important this is to our student-athletes emotionally, mentally and socially being out there. It really is good for them, so the last thing we want is for our district to shut us down because someone is sick.”

Kim said communication with the parents throughout all of this hasn’t been difficult, either.

“Parents have been great. We’re not forcing any student-athletes to play,” he said. “If the families for whatever reason feel it’s not safe to return, we’re still offering Zoom practices and workouts and, for those who want to return, they’re back.”

Junge said the dedication from the coaches to the students has never been more apparent.

“From implementing all safety protocols every day with fidelity to voluntarily offering conditioning and on-campus experiences,” she said of their commitment. “Their focus has clearly been on meeting student needs first, and getting creative to do so during these extraordinary times. I am so proud to work with such dedicated coaches.”