High School Mountain Bike Team Teaches Dedication, Commitment

From practices to races, members of the CVHS mountain bike team build a community – and self-esteem.

By Dominique ROCHA

Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) is known for its strong athletics across all seasons. The CVHS mountain bike team is no exception.

While mountain biking may be considered a leisurely sport, the CVHS mountain biking team showcases the sport’s competitive side.

Mountain biking as a team sport first began in the 1960s. The first timed and organized downhill race, known as the Repack, took place in 1976. Since then, the sport has only grown.

CVHS’ start in the sport began in 2008. The team started as the CV/Clark/Glendale composite team. Today, the team has 78 riders composed of students from all over the district. CVHS’ team is the largest in the SoCal League.

“We are pretty well known and we have a ton of kids racing,” said assistant coach Tony Haynes. “We have a pretty good showing at the races.”

Being a part of the mountain bike team is no small feat. Team members dedicate at least eight hours a week to training and practice in various locations such as the trails of the Verdugo Mountains, Cherry Canyon and the San Gabriel Mountains. Practices are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Members often choose to organize rides outside of practice times.

Throughout the season, the CVHS mountain bike team competes in races. Team members are split up between nine different groups based on skill level: Alpha, Bravo, Delta, Charlie, Echo, Foxtrot, Golf, Hotel and India.

“The benefit is that it allows these riders to start with us and ride three years before they’re racing at the high school level,” said coach Andy Haynes.

The races are often over an hour away, requiring team members and their families to pay for hotel rooms or set up camp. Due to the expenses and undertaking the sport requires, the mountain bike team has built a great community.

“It’s a lot different than other high school sports in that you have to travel to do this,” said Tony Haynes. “It is quite a family commitment.”

This season, the team looks forward to its upcoming race at Cachuma Lake Campground on March 14 and March 15.

“There is a really great self-esteem aspect to this sport and a great community,” said Tony Haynes.