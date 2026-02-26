Catalytic Converter Thefts and Ways to Prevent Them

By Mary O’KEEFE

Throughout the area there has been a rash of catalytic converters thefts from cars. This crime seems to go in waves with criminals targeting certain areas/neighborhoods and then leaving for other areas.

“A catalytic converter is an essential emissions control part and is a key component inspected during a smog check. It contains rare metals responsible for converting smog-causing pollutants that pass through a vehicle’s exhaust system into less harmful compounds. Because these metals have a high recycle value, catalytic converter theft has become increasingly common,” according to the Bureau of Automotive Repair.

Some of the precious metals in a catalytic converter can bring anywhere from to $32 a gram to $191 a gram, which can really start adding up when recycled, according to Edmunds, an online platform for automotive information based out of Santa Monica.

According to reports, the Toyota Prius is the most targeted vehicle for catalytic converter thefts.

“Most of the [criminals] use reciprocating saws,” said Sgt. John Gilbert describing a popular method of removing the catalytic converters from vehicles.

There are a variety of tools that can be used, but the reciprocating saw is the one most common because it is a relatively inexpensive tool and it cuts off the catalytic converter from the undercarriage of a vehicle very quickly.

“It can cut the [catalytic converter] off the vehicle in 10 to 20 seconds,” Gilbert said.

In some cases the amount of time it takes for a suspect to go under a car and cut the catalytic converter away from the vehicle then leaving the area can be about a minute.

The good news is that there are some things that car owners can do to protect their catalytic converter, or at the least slow down criminals.

One is etching the converter. This is an engraving process that assigns a number to the catalytic converter that can be traced back to the owner when, and if, the stolen converter is found. This can be a deterrent for thieves, but also for shops that purchase stolen catalytic converters. If there is a number on the property the responsibility of making certain the seller is the actual owner of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter came falls on the buying business.

Law enforcement, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station, will sometimes offer etching events that are tremendously popular.

“The tough thing about etching when our department has held the events is we are limited on the [number] of vehicles [we can service],” Gilbert said.

It is limited because it takes a certain amount of time to etch each individual vehicle.

Another form of protection is a cage – covers or guards – that fit over the catalytic converter. This is a metal cage that encircles the catalytic converter. Like etching, it does not stop the thieves from attempting to take the property but it does slow them down.

“Some of the [catalytic converter] guards, [of which there is a wide variety], slow [criminals] down because it takes more time to [cut] through them,” Gilbert said.

He added that if someone is preparing to steal a catalytic converter and sees there is a car with a cage [around the catalytic converter] and other cars without cages they will choose the easiest option.

Another easy solution that helps deter thefts is to park a car in a garage, if available, or at the very least in the driveway that has security lights and cameras.

“And if you see something, say something,” Gilbert added.

This is probably one of the best deterrents: to call law enforcement when people hear or see something suspicious. Many law enforcement agencies report victims who found their catalytic converters had been stolen once they started their engine. The reports often include a “sound of metal cutting” heard at some point during the night.

“Often we can catch the suspect [with property in hand] when a resident who sees someone suspicious or [even] sees someone walking down the street carrying a [catalytic converter],” he said.

There are two California laws that focus on those who purchase catalytic converters. SB 1087 and AB 1740 increase the penalties for buyers who fail to certify that a catalytic converter wasn’t stolen. Both these laws went into effect in 2023.