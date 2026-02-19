Career Fair Offers Conversation, Direction to CVHS Students

Industry professionals expected to take part in this year’s Career Fair.

By Eliza PARTIKA

Careers in various industries will be represented at Crescenta Valley High School’s (CVHS’) annual Career Fair taking place on Feb. 26, coordinated by the CVHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and sponsored by Innovations in Lighting, Mehrnaz Ustuntas, Pacific BMW, California Credit Union, J’s Maids and J’s Maintenance.

The event, which had been organized annually prior to the COVID pandemic, was restarted last year by former CVHS PTSA President Wendy Tateishi to showcase a variety of career paths. The Fair also allows students to engage in conversations about their future opportunities. As of this writing, the Fair will feature 33 companies and professions to be showcased by 40 exhibitors, most from the Glendale/La Crescenta area.

“This Career Fair will allow our students to interact with professionals face-to-face, providing opportunities to ask not only about their jobs but also about the pathways they took that led to their present-day careers,” said Amelia Lapeña, Career Fair Committee chair for the CVHS PTSA. As Committee chair, Lapeña began preparing this event last fall with the support of CVHS Career counselor Karen Bomar.

Lapeña and Bomar reached out to many members of the community, including parents of current CVHS students, to be exhibitors at this year’s Fair.

“The purpose of this event is to showcase different professions/careers to our student body; it is not a recruiting fair. Oftentimes, students are unaware of just how diverse career pathways can be, even within one field of study,” said Lapeña.

Lapeña and Bomar told the CV Weekly they are thrilled to have so many different career paths represented at this years’ Fair including: law and public service, engineering and technology, entertainment and media, health sciences and social work, business and professional services, and human resources and skilled trades. Most of the exhibitors work locally, said Lapeña, but some work remotely for both domestic and international companies.

“We hope students will take the time to think about their interests and skills and make connections [and] how those translate to career pathways. By speaking to industry professionals, students will gain valuable insight into the requirements and opportunities in each field,” said Bomar.

“It is important for students to make connections with life beyond school. Exploring career opportunities will allow them to understand the requirements and pathways to enter the workforce once they graduate,” Bomar continued.

The Fair will be open to all grade levels in the CVHS quad at snack and lunch breaks and teachers may allow students to visit the Fair during third and fourth periods. Each exhibitor will have a table in the quad to showcase their field and company. Content, displays and discussions will vary by exhibitor. Exhibitors are encouraged to bring displays, hands-on activities, giveaways, brochures/flyers, invitations to events and other materials meant to engage students. Associated Student Body students will be on hand to help with unloading/loading exhibitor gear and with setting up, and parking will be provided by CVHS neighbor, the Highlands Church.

In the event of rain, the Fair will be held on March 10.

The PTSA hopes the event will grow in the next few years; Lapeña said she gladly invites community members to be part of their programs. Those who are interested in being a volunteer, exhibitor or a sponsor for future Career Fairs are encouraged to contact Committee chairperson Amelia Lapeña at amlapena.pta@gmail.com.

“Crescenta Valley High PTSA strives to provide opportunities and experiences to our students to help them flourish and succeed,” Lapeña said.