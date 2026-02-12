Unique Performances Found at St. Luke’s

By Mary O’KEEFE

There is an art transformation occurring and La Crescenta is part of it – thanks to artist and organizer Sebastian Gonzalez (he/they) and St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church.

Gonzalez brought new and exciting projects to St. Luke’s Sadler Hall, inviting the audience to not only enjoy the performances but to contribute as part of The Balcony.

“[The Balcony] is a community-rooted art lab and cultural platform that is designed to support artists through accessible programming, infrastructure and fair compensation,” Gonzalez said. “It functions as both a creative incubator and gathering space where performance, education and community engagement intersect.”

This is a place – a movement – where all are welcomed and where none are judged.

For centuries art has been a way for people to share everything, from the beauty that surrounds them to the ugliness as well. Artists through music, film and live theatre explore the world around them. This takes place around Los Angeles County including at Sadler Hall at St. Luke’s.

“What makes The Balcony unique is that it prioritizes process and people as much as output,” he said adding, “and it’s pretty much a place where art can develop responsibly without relying on burnout or unpaid labor.”

Gonzalez’s creative partner is Chris Siders, who does a lot of the booking for The Balcony at Sadler Hall.

Art is shared in several mediums, from film to music.

“It’s a place where folks could come and express freely through whatever artistic medium that they please – not only artistic mediums but also holding space and ground for meetings and dialogue … conversations about things that are going on in our community,” Siders said.

The Balcony features a show on April 18 titled “Silhouettes of Scarlet – A New Hip Hop Musical.” Siders is the co-creator/co-director of the production; Gonzalez is the executive producer/co-director.

Siders describes the creation of “Silhouettes” as a creative collaboration where “we look out for each other through music, art and community care.”

The community care aspect of the project was designed by BOI XOCHI (they/them), who is the composer and musical arranger of “Silhouettes.”

XOCHI said those involved have been “great” in having open conversations and meeting COVID protocols, masking and educating the community on “what it’s like to really look out for each other.”

“We are trying to be that flagship for the rest of Los Angeles during these hard times and what it means to be a community with one another,” they said.

Each project takes into consideration the issues that each person is facing. For example, people who are immuno-compromised need to be very cautious of being in groups, and therefore going to the theatre or attending a concert becomes a difficult (if not impossible) action.

XOCHI added the creative people who are part of these Balcony productions have been very supportive, which allows everyone to participate.

The audience is intentionally broad with young artists and creatives in their late teens and 20s.

“We operate with a lot of working professionals and families or longtime community members attending those same events,” they said.

The programs/productions also include working with the Great Film Club – a community-driven club of film makers that hosts weekly screenings that include short films, Great Film Nights, Reel Ladies Night and Rainbow Reels Night.

“Silhouettes of Scarlet” is based on Siders’ personal loss.

“I lost my father on Valentine’s Day three years ago … at the same time I was going through an abusive relationship, and it was a bit difficult to leave,” he said. “And so what we have done with this show is just to have different intersections or different presentations … different ways to present the story.”

“Silhouettes of Scarlet” is a Hollywood Fringe Scholarship recipient winner.

“We beat out hundreds of applicants to be one of the 10 winners,” Siders said. “And we sold out our entire first run.”

The production has been at several theaters throughout LA and has done well with ticket sales and positive feedback.

According to the Hollywood Fringe website, “Silhouettes of Scarlet” navigates the seven stages of grief and how it coincides with the seven deadly sins amidst dealing with Stockholm syndrome.

“In this psychological-drama and romance production based on real life events, James, a 30-year-old spoken word/rapper artist, suddenly loses his father to death while exiting an abusive relationship with his former partner Scarlet,” according to Hollywood Fringe.

“Silhouettes of Scarlet” will be at the Regent Theater, 448 Main St. in LA. Go to https://tinyurl.com/nhht8s84 for tickets and more information.

In addition to Siders, XOCHI and Gonzalez, the production includes others including Itzel (Hzel) as composer and musical director.