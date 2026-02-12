CVHS HOSTS ANNUAL JAZZ NIGHT

The community is invited to a night of listening – and dancing – to jazz favorites.

By Dominique ROCHA

Crescenta Valley High School’s (CVHS) annual Jazz Night at the Café is back. On Feb. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. attendees can share in a night of music and fun hosted by CVHS Instrumental Music (CVIM).

The dance will be held at the CVHS Café, located on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Prospect Avenue.

Jazz Night is an important annual event that serves both as a gig for the jazz band members and a fundraising event for CVIM. Event proceeds are dedicated toward the purchase of instruments, repairs to existing instruments and travel costs to gigs for the band.

“Unfortunately, a lot of support for music programs is not paid for by the district, and funding for the arts is very limited,” said Ameri Ramirez, president of the CVIM Foundation. “We need to make money somewhere.”

The event also allows the band to gain experience in playing.

“For those who want to ‘gig’ [play] either part-time or full-time as musicians, the more experience they can have in that vein the better,” said Ramirez.

The event features a mix of jazz standards, swing and big band.

The night will include swing dance lessons provided by Kelli and Mike Miller.

“It is fun for all ages,” said Ramirez. “Last year we had 8 year olds dancing and 80 year olds dancing.”

Along with the music and dance, the event will serve an array of desserts, such as cupcakes, eclairs and, of course, a chocolate fountain.

Tickets to the event cost $15 each; the cost is $75 to reserve a VIP table for four which allows entrance to the event, a dance lesson and dessert. It is recommended that folks purchase tickets ahead of time because in the past Jazz Night has been a sold-out event. Tickets can be purchased through a CVIM student or through PayPal or Apple Cash (QR code attached).

Attendees are encouraged to dress in jazzy attire.

“We are big on community engagement at CVIM,” said Ramirez. “This is a really great event and it’s local.”