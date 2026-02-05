Prom Plus is Having a Pancake Breakfast

Prom Plus, the after-prom event for CV High School seniors and their guests, is having a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The second annual Prom Plus pancake breakfast will be held on Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Prom Plus has been supporting youth at Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) at its after-prom program for over three decades. A few years ago it looked like Prom Plus would be holding its last after-prom party due to lack of volunteers; however, CV parents stepped up and kept the iconic program going.

“Prom Plus exists because our community learned through a tragic loss what can happen when prom night ends and there is nowhere safe for students to go. Even with a newer board, the purpose has not changed. Teen risk doesn’t go away and prom night is still one of the highest-risk nights of the year. Prom Plus is one of the few community efforts that takes that really seriously and does something practical about it,” said Prom Plus president Asia Bribiesca-Hedin.

Prom Plus was founded after the murder of a Crescenta Valley High School student at an unsupervised after-prom event in 1991. Since then Prom Plus, a non-profit organization, has given CVHS seniors and their guests a safe space to enjoy a supervised after-prom party. Prom Plus has, and continues, to hold its after-prom party at the YMCA of the Foothills, 1930 Foothill Blvd., thanks to the generosity and support of that organization.

It takes close to $20,000 to put on the Prom Plus event. Funds are raised throughout the year.

“The funds raised [from all of the fundraisers including bingo and the pancake breakfast] directly support producing the Prom Plus event and our mission to keep Crescenta Valley High School seniors safe on prom night by providing a supervised, drug- and alcohol-free after-prom event. This includes everything from covering the event insurance, the rental of numerous activities to keep prom-goers engaged, like laser tag, obstacle course, mechanical bull, casino room, photo station, face painting, karaoke, mini-golf, game truck and more, plus food and drinks throughout the event,” Bribiesca-Hedin said. “We’re fortunate that the YMCA of the Foothills continues to support us by donating the venue where we host Prom Plus each year. The student activities and great food keep the event engaging and well-attended. This fundraiser, like all of the other upcoming fundraisers, helps us create a safe place for students to go after prom so families are not left hoping for the best.”

This year the CVHS prom is on May 16 and will be held at Dodger Stadium.

“Prom Plus planning is already underway,” she added.

Students arrive at Prom Plus after prom is over, usually around 11 p.m. depending on how far away prom is held.

There will be additional Prom Plus fundraisers including a bingo night at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall with American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614 on March 21. Prom Plus is looking for sponsors for the game.

The school’s open house/community night is on April 9; Prom Plus will host a barbecue that night.

Tickets for the pancake breakfast are $10 at the door and are available for advance purchase at Promplus.org. This includes an all-you-can-eat breakfast with coffee, pancakes, sausage and hot chocolate.

“It’s a simple, and delicious, way for the community to come together, enjoy a great morning and directly support student safety on prom night,” Bribiesca-Hedin said. “[For those who] cannot attend that morning they can still support Prom Plus by donation through Promplus.org, sharing the event with friends and neighbors or reaching out to learn about sponsorship support since we still have a lot we need to raise to bring this year’s event to fruition.”

In addition, Prom Plus is always looking for volunteers throughout the year as well as individuals who would like to join the organization.

“We’re community powered and 100% volunteer driven and welcome community members who want to help Prom Plus beyond a single event. You can help out at a scheduled fundraising event, volunteer on prom night, join the board as a committee chair/lead for one of our fundraisers, help us identify and pursue grants opportunities and build relationships with new community organizations we might partner with,” she said. “Support can look like volunteering, donating, sponsoring, helping us get the word out or joining us in a more formal ongoing role. Just let us know how you want to get involved. People can reach out at info@promplus.org.”

In addition to the pancake breakfast the morning of Feb. 21, the Crescenta Cañada Lions Club will be holding its food-raiser for Bailey Center food bank at the same time at St. Luke’s of the Mountains.

All are invited to bring non-perishable food donations and then enjoy a great Prom Plus breakfast.

St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd. The parking lot can be found off Cross Street just east of Rosemont Avenue.