Once Upon A Time Hosts Book Signing

By Dominique ROCHA

On Sunday, Once Upon a Time bookstore hosted a book signing featuring children’s book author Sara Pennypacker and illustrator Jon Klassen to celebrate the release of their newest collaboration “The Lions’ Run.”

The event began at 2 p.m. and included a talk from the author and illustrator, a raffle for a $20 gift card to Once Upon a Time, and a book signing at the end. The event opened with Pennypacker and Klassen introducing the book.

“The Lions’ Run” is a historical fiction novel that takes place in Nazi-occupied France during World War II and follows the story of Lucas, an orphaned boy, and his journey of bravery and courage as he helps the French Resistance. The novel explores themes of courage and bravery and what that looks like in small but significant acts.

Pennypacker’s inspiration behind the book came from her and Klassen’s last book tour for their previous title, “Pax.”

“When I went to talk to kids about Pax, we were talking about issues that were really hard,” Pennypacker said. “I learned that kids really feel this sense of injustice and want to know what to do.”

With the theme of the book centering on bravery, Klassen wanted the book’s artwork to reflect that.

“All these hard details felt sort of like the story somehow,” said Klassen. “There are all these beautiful details but also there are these huge slices that happen and these big decisions and big moments; it just felt correct.”

Klassen and Pennypacker also took the time to speak with the audience about their own processes when creating and how young writers or artists might begin their own work.

“You don’t have a story unless your character wants something,” said Klassen.

At the end of the talk, Klassen and Pennypacker took audience questions.

One attendee inquired about the recommended age range for the novel.

“There’s a lot of range, but I think ages 9 to 13 [is best],” said Pennypacker.

The event closed with an opportunity to have attendees’ copies of the book signed by Klassen and Pennypacker as well as time for photos.

“The Lions’ Run” was officially released on Feb. 3 with copies available for purchase at Once Upon a Time bookstore.