A Peaceful Protest During A National Shutdown

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Friday, Jan. 30, millions of people participated in “National Shutdown” protests against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its actions.

According to organizers, there were participants in 50 states, more than 1,000 organizations joined and “millions” marched. The protest was a “no work, no school, no shopping” strike with many businesses shutting down in solidarity.

Locally, hundreds took to the streets to join in the nationwide protest, including in La Cañada Flintridge.

The night before, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept./Crescenta Valley Station posted a message on social media that it was aware of the upcoming protest.

“We are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all participants while also ensuring public safety and protecting life and property,” according to the post.

When Rev. Kyle Sears of La Cañada Flintridge Congregational Church heard that La Cañada High School students had planned to participate in the protest, he wanted to show his solidarity and give others a place to speak out. He sent out the word that he was organizing a protest near his church in La Cañada Flintridge.

“This is a peaceful protest,” he said. “It’s important for everyday citizens to show solidarity with the citizens in Minnesota and across the nation.”

Minnesota has been hit hard by ICE agents and other agencies affiliated with the Dept. of Homeland Security. Many in La Cañada Flintridge spoke of their support of those in Minnesota where two protestors were shot and killed by members of ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

There were about 300 people who showed up on Friday at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Verdugo Boulevard. Rev. Sears said he was surprised that the word spread so fast as he had only posted 24 hours prior.

“I am happy to see so many neighbors coming together in protest and support,” said Suzanne Goldberg with Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club and San Gabriel Foothills Indivisible.

ICE has created a sense of fear in many areas across the nation, not just in those who are undocumented but those who are in the process of getting their documents, those with proper U.S. Visa paperwork and U.S. citizens.

In a recent study done by UC Irvine School of Social Ecology, businesses in Orange County have been negatively impacted by ICE enforcement. The OC lost $58.9 million over just an eight-week period following the May 2025 ICE raids, which translates to $4.5 million less in sales tax revenue for local governments. Due to the impact on businesses, especially small businesses, the LA County Dept. of Economic Opportunity has launched a monetary support program.

“Bad policy always leads to bad economics,” said protester Brie Loskota.

“I am here to show my support and to express my dissatisfaction with this administration’s [Trump’s] abuse of power,” said Jason Deuszek, another protester.

He added he is also concerned about the amount of money that is being given to the Dept. of Homeland Security for this effort.

“It has just [gotten] out of hand,” he said of the spending and the violence.

He said he wants ICE out of Minnesota where he has family members.

“I just think the abuse, fear tactics have gone too far,” he said.

Several La Cañada High School students also showed up to protest. They all said they were on-site protesting to show solidarity with Minnesota.

“I know a lot of people [who] are scared and it’s just because of the color of their skin,” one student said. She called the treatment of many of those being arrested is “inhumane.”

Two other students, who identified themselves as Jewish, said they were aware of the tactics being used by ICE.

“Most of my dad’s family was killed during World War II,” one of the students said. “I was always taught [not] to let people keep you down and that everyone is equal.”

At the end of the protest the high school students began walking down Foothill Boulevard toward their school. They were joined by others as they continued to walk.

Throughout the protest the majority of vehicles that passed by honked in support of the protesters and students as they walked down Foothill. The protest, which lasted several hours was peaceful. LASD/CV Station posted its appreciation for the way the protest unfurled.

“Today the community we serve demonstrated the power of a respectful community. Members of our community who peacefully protested did so safely with respect for the community at large, respected those who wish to participate. We thank all of those who exercised their First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and protest and the community at large for respecting the exercise of those rights,” according to the post.