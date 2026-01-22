Vehicle Collision at the Verdugo Hills Council Building in Glendale; No Injuries Reported

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, a silver Toyota Camry collided with the Verdugo Hills Council, Scouting America building after colliding with another vehicle while traveling northbound on Glendale Avenue. The incident resulted in the Camry making a left turn and striking the front entrance of the building.

Fortunately, no one inside the building was injured.

Scouting programs will continue uninterrupted, and our units will remain active in delivering programming to youth throughout the community. However, the Scout Shop and Council Office will have limited access until further notice while a full assessment of the building is completed.

The council extends its gratitude to Dave Lear, vice president of Facilities, and his assistant Jose for their prompt response in securing the building by boarding up the front entrance.

Council staff will continue working internally during this period. For Scouting-related needs, the public is encouraged to call the council office at (818) 243-6282 or visit https://www.vhscouting.org/ contactus to find the correct person to help you with your scouting needs as staff work to establish alternate plans for shopping and services.

“While our physical space is temporarily impacted, our commitment to serving youth and families remains strong,” said Amy Taylor, acting Scout executive.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.