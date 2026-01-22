Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Bingo Night

By Dominique ROCHA

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce soon will be hosting its annual historic bingo event. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 7, attendees can share in a night of food and fun while getting to learn a bit of Crescenta Valley history.

The chamber of commerce first hosted its historic bingo night in 2024 as a way to fundraise for the Chamber. The annual event is not a typical bingo event. Between games historic stories are told.

“We tell these historical stories between the games so attendees can learn and win money at the same time,” said Robert Manciero, vice president of the CV Chamber and head of the Bingo Committee.

Throughout the year, the Chamber hosts many events that help raise money for the Chamber and its outreach efforts. This year, it will dedicate some of the proceeds toward its scholarship program. Food and drinks, including homemade pulled pork sandwiches, pizza and homemade desserts, will be available for purchase during the event.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing info@crescentavalleychamber.org, at Bob Smith Toyota or at the door for $25 and will include 10 bingo games. Additional bingo games can be purchased during the event.

The final game pays out $250; the rest of the games have a payout of $100.

Events like these help to fundraise for the chamber and connect the community. Along with bingo night, the Chamber also hosts informative mixers and socials throughout the year and the popular Hometown Country Fair.

“Last year, we had a successful mixer highlighting AI and how it will work with your business,” said Manciero. “This year, we want to bring that back, plus legal, marketing and insurance topics.”

Coming up this season, the Chamber will also be hosting events such as the Pre Smart-A-Thon mixer for the Mary Pinola Education Fund (pinolafund.org) on Feb. 12 at Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd. at 6 p.m. The annual Hometown Country Fair will be held at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. on April 25 beginning at 10 a.m.

“Events such as these are important because they bring the community together, support local organizations and, best of all, the Veterans of the Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion veterans do a fantastic job of running the [bingo] show,” said Manciero.

The Feb. 7 bingo game will be held at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall (American Legion) at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game at 6 p.m.