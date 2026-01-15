The Anxious Generation – A Discussion

By Mary O’KEEFE

“There is a hole, an emptiness in us all, that we strive to fill. If it doesn’t get filled with something noble and elevated, modern society will quickly pump it full of garbage. That has been true since the beginning of the age of mass media, but the garbage pump got 100 times more powerful in the 2010s. It matters what we expose ourselves to.” ― Jonathan Haidt, “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness.”

The book “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt is the foundation for a new outreach at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church. The program is titled “The Anxious Generation – Discussing the intersection of technology, mental health and faith.”

All are invited to this discussion held on Wednesday evenings through March 18 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Although there will be a faith portion of the discussion, anyone – regardless of religious philosophy – will find valuable information, according to Dot Kim, director of Children and Family Ministries at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church.

The discussion is open to parents, grandparents and guardians of children of all ages.

“We [will have] a seminar-like discussion-based class in which we present the information from both a LMFT [Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist] perspective, which Jamie [Given] is, and then from a faith-based perspective, which I will share,” Kim said.

Given has attended training/seminar sessions concerning the connection between social media, artificial intelligence (AI) and cellphone use with child development. She recently spoke on the subject at a discussion at Crescenta Valley High School as a LMFT and member of CV Cares.

Kim said since this is the first time this type of seminar is being held, the talk will be more fluid as attendees ask questions that will help guide the discussion.

“I think the thing that’s so compelling about Jonathan Haidt’s book is that its … not a doomsday perspective,” Kim added.

The book presents data and points out areas of concern, she said.

“He outlines this really achievable collective community action,” Kim said.

Kim wants the discussion to cross all generations, from grandparents to GenZ, whose members she said have been the most impacted by the onset of cellphones and social media. Her goal, like in the book, is to find some concrete solutions that can be incorporated by the community.

“We can’t change the world, or even our state, but we can do something here in La Crescenta,” she said. “We’re just hoping to start small and start the conversation.”

Kim and Given will also speak about AI and how the constantly advancing technology is affecting youth.

There will be child care offered for children of all ages at the discussion.

The seminar/discussions are free to attend. There will be dinner available at a cost of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

La Crescenta Presbyterian Church is located at 2902 Montrose Ave. in the Fireside Room. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3vsk3z9n or call (818) 249-6137.