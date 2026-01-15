Healthy Living

Crescenta Valley Park offers programs for seniors to keep them moving and give them a place to socialize with others.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Those who are near Crescenta Valley Community Regional Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave., on many Fridays will hear the sound of music coming from its community room, along with a lot of laughter and good conversation.

This is just one component of the senior program offered by Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation. The program includes classes, exercise programs and social gatherings.

For seniors, on Mondays are yoga class, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are computer labs and board games, on Thursdays are tai chi classes and on Fridays it’s all about dancing.

The activities are for those 55 years old and older. The programs allow people to socialize with others their own age. There are potluck lunches and occasional dinners but more importantly seniors get out of the house and are with old friends and have the opportunity to make new friends.

According to a Mayo Clinic article titled, “A surprising key to healthy aging: Strong social connections” having the number, quality and variety of relationships are important for a long, healthy life.

“Over many years of taking care of older patients, I’ve learned that the factors many people think are most important for aging well – such as having longevity in your family or lack of physical illnesses – do not guarantee a positive experience with getting older,” said Amit A. Shah, M.D., a geriatrician, internist and palliative care specialist at Mayo Clinic. “It’s the quality, duration and nature of your relationships that seem to matter most.”

There are normally about 30 people who attend any given program on any given day. CVW was invited to visit the Friday dance event. People were dancing to a variety of tunes played by pianist Tony DiGiovanni.

“We try to have live music with Tony twice a month,” said Christian Omana, Recreation Services supervisor at CV Park.

The LA County Parks budget has tightened so the program cannot always afford live music or even professional yoga and tai chi instructors; however, when those professionals are not available park staff steps in to teach classes and be DJs. And, according to Omana, oftentimes the professional instructors and musicians will donate their time.

Laurence Kahowsky has been coming to the senior programs for over a year and loves it.

“It gets me out of the house and exercising,” Kahowsky said.

He added that he can exercise at home but being with a group makes it more enjoyable and he is more likely to exercise.

On Friday the dancers had the freedom to dance any style they wanted, from line dancing to dancing with a partner. Joe Mandoky, known throughout Crescenta Valley as Santa, attends the program and is a fan of it.

“It’s great,” he said.

Once the music started, Mandoky didn’t stop dancing.

Another part of the program includes field trips, including a recent trip to Descanso Gardens. The group tries to travel at least twice a year including having a trip with seniors from other parks like those from Loma Alta Park in Altadena.

Participants travel on a bus provided by Parks and Recreation when going on a field trip.

Friday’s dance program is free and runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The next time the program is held is on Friday, Jan. 30.

CV Park also has an after school program titled Every Body Plays. It runs through May 22 and is for kids ages 7 to 17. It is held from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Play, create and explore with Every Body Plays After School Program at your local LA County Park! This FREE program is packed with games, crafts, homework support, field trips and fun adventures, all in a safe, welcoming

space for kids to connect, have fun and thrive,” according to the Parks and Recreation.

The program includes homework help, a tech lab, themed arts and crafts, sports and fitness, outdoor adventures, field trips and snacks. This program is also free to attend. Participants must register first prior to attending.

For more information, including registration, visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/crescenta-valley-community-regional-park/ or call

(818) 249-5940. Staff is at the facility from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays from 10::30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday staff is on-site from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no staff available on Sunday.