Register for ALFie Company Workshop of Disney’s “Moana JR.”

Calling all ocean explorers! Registration is now open for Action League of the Foothills’ ALFie Company winter production of Disney’s “Moana JR.” Student actors in grades 5-10 will learn singing, choreography, and stage presence while telling the story of this beloved Polynesian adventure. All skill levels are welcome!

ALFie Company offers this team-building theatre workshop, which will culminate in a fun musical performance for friends, family members and the general public to enjoy. ALFie Company productions from previous years include “Singin’ in the Rain JR,” “Shrek the Musical JR,” and “Aladdin JR.” Rehearsals for “Moana JR.” will begin Jan. 13 and will be held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. The final week of the nine-week session, Tech Week, will be held Monday through Friday afternoons, leading to an exciting performance on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Lanterman Auditorium in La Cañada Flintridge.

For more information and to register, visit the ALF website at ALFoothills.org or contact ALF at Drama@ALFoothills.org or (818) 790-2211.