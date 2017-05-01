BREAKING NEWS: County Committee Staff Gives Recommendation on Territory Transfer

The agenda has been released for the May 3 meeting of the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization. The petition to transfer territory from Glendale Unified School District to La Cañada Unified School District is agenda item IX. According to the agenda, County Committee staff will recommend that the petition be denied; however, the official decision will be voted on by the County Committee members on May 3.

The meeting is being held at 9:30 a.m. in the board room of Los Angeles County Office of Education,9300 Imperial Highway, Downey, CA 90242. Parking is limited.

