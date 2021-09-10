Views from Crescenta Valley Town Council » Harry Leon

Summer is Officially Over!

I am so glad that in-person school sessions are back this year. Thank you GUSD (board members, superintendent, faculty, and staff) for taking all precautionary measures to make our students safe.

This Saturday, we all be commemorating the anniversary of 9/11. That day was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us. Please take the time to remember those who died, those who survived, and those who carried on. “We will never forget.”

At the next CVTC general meeting, the Dept. of Public Works, Los Angeles County (DPW) , will present to the council and the community the details on the proposed bulb outs/sidewalk and street improvement project. The DPW will be asking for a final decision from the CVTC.

Los Angeles County welcomed the “Super Scoopers” firefighting aircraft from Quebec to tackle wildfires for the 28th consecutive year. With a capacity of up to 1,600 gallons of water they add to the air capabilities of LACoFD. LA County is experiencing high temperatures, dry terrain and gusty winds, so we’re glad to have these aircraft here to support our talented firefighters. We’re grateful for our aerial fleet but strong equipment and talented fire personnel cannot keep our communities safe by themselves. We need residents to do their part to be proactive and prepared. Download the Ready! Set! Go! Guide at fire.lacounty.gov/rsg to prepare your family and home.

Fire season traditionally has begun in October but in California the season is almost year round. With continued dry conditions and expected Santa Ana winds it is important that families have a plan in place. In case of an evacuation make sure you have snacks, water, medication, your photo ID, important documents, and your cell phone and charger ready. Also, make sure to clear brush around your house now to help keep fires at bay. Stay up to date during an emergency on social media with the CVTC website, the L.A. County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriffs Depart./Crescenta Valley Station and the Red Cross Los Angeles. Visit LACoFD’s website for Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan to ensure you’re prepared. Reminder: One of the important issues going on in our community is Illegal dumping. It has been a big problem in our community. In the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including La Crescenta, there is a trash responsibility ordinance that requires residents to dispose of their trash on a weekly basis. Whether a person is a renter or homeowner, individuals are responsible for any trash that is in front of their home, even if that trash is not something they put there. Bulky items left on the street have become a danger not just due to their size and unsanitary conditions, but also because many items are on sidewalks, and are a safety concern for people walking in the neighborhoods.

And lastly, do not forget our monthly Town Council meetings. For those who have an interest in attending and participating in our virtual meetings and want to submit comments and/or questions, we encourage you to please visit our website at thecvcouncil.com

Harry Leon

President

Crescenta Valley Town Council.