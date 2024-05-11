Crescenta Valley Town Council » Frida Baghdassarian

Dear Crescenta Valley Residents,

Our May General Meeting will be Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to unveil the proposed outdoor gym at Two Strike Park. Your feedback is incredibly valuable as CVTC has limited resources for Measure A Park funding. We are eager to hear how these funds can best serve our community’s needs. Additionally, we are advocating for the County to address the lack of ADA access to all restrooms at CV Park. Despite having ADA-accessible bathrooms, they are not accessible to the public with ADA needs. We urge the County to explore Federal funding options to ensure compliance with ADA regulations.

During the April Meeting, community members shared concerns about a possible residential rehabilitation facility opening in the area, which has been brought to CVTC’s attention. While we have yet to receive official communication from the County regarding this matter, the County’s authority over these types of businesses is limited. According to Health and Safety Code 11834.23, recovery residences serving six or fewer individuals are not subject to conditional use permits, zoning variances, or other restrictions that would not apply to any other single-family residence in the same zone. The County can only single out these facilities for additional building regulations if all properties are subjected to the same requirements. As we continue to gather information, we will keep the community updated on any developments.

CVTC has recently closed the application process for scholarships for local graduating seniors. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming response this year and want to express our heartfelt appreciation for the hard work and dedication shown by the young adults in our community. We eagerly look forward to recognizing the selected recipients and their outstanding accomplishments.

Join us on Sunday, June 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Montrose Harvest Market for the 2024 Coffee with the Council event. This is not just an opportunity for the community to engage with us, but a platform for your voice to be heard. Learn about current initiatives, and consider getting involved as a Council member with the upcoming CVTC November elections approaching. Your participation is crucial in shaping the future of our community.

The Crescenta Valley Town Council strives to maintain meaningful connections with the community through various platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, our website, and our monthly newsletter. We also value input from our neighbors through public meetings, town halls, and listening opportunities. Together, we can continue to build a stronger community.

We look forward to seeing you at the upcoming General Meeting.

Frida Baghdassarian, J.D.

President

Crescenta Valley Town Council