Letters to the Editor

Perhaps More Citations and Penalties Will Work

It’s wonderful that Senator Susan Rubio authored resolution SR 60 that is “focused on street safety.” Many vehicle violations not only occur in our community but on our highways throughout California. What’s amazing is that it has taken so long for our representatives to recognize the problem. Everyday when we leave our driveway we are confronted by speeders, reckless drivers and several other violators. This has been going on for years with minimum law enforcement!

Just identifying the problem will not make it go away. Taxpayers paid billions of dollars annually for law enforcement; yet we rarely see officers citing violators. There are many intersections where an officer could write tickets all day without moving.

It appears our officers are concerned with reprisals when they cite drivers for violations. While driving one can witness so many violations within 10 miles that it would be impossible for them to keep count. We were taught to drive defensively; even by doing so, it no longer protects us from violators who have no fear of law enforcement. Most importantly, our judicial system must support our law enforcement officers.

More citations and severe penalties could make a difference!

Andy Gero

La Crescenta

Open Letter to City Council

In light of the upcoming decision on Grayson, I wanted to share with you the new IPCC report that was (recently) released. This is the final line from the report summing up the findings: “Any further delay in concerted, anticipatory global action … will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity … to secure a liveable [sic] future for all.”

SPM.D.5.3 The cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable [sic] and sustainable future for all. (very high confidence) {1.2, 1.4, 1.5, 16.2, 16.4, 16.5, 16.6, 17.4, 17.5, 17.6, 18.3, 18.4, 18.5, CWGB URBAN, CCB DEEP, Table SM16.24, WGI SPM, SROCC SPM, SRCCL SPM}

The governments of the world have to shift away from emitting carbon into the atmosphere to survive. I believe that they will and it is going to happen fast. The dependence by Europe on Russian fossil fuels is going to spur a massive green revolution as the EU converts to clean energy. This will spur U.S. industry into action and further decrease the cost of renewable energy. This progress will allow California to move its climate goals forward. That will be bad news for any city currently spending money on technology that is being phased out.

Spending hundreds of millions on new carbon emitting infrastructure at this time is foolish. The plant currently won’t be allowed to operate after 2045 and that deadline is likely to be moved forward. In the late 2020s and 2030s Glendale will have to go clean and we will have this albatross of infrastructure and debt dragging us down. Will this be your legacy? To be the ones who voted to go into 30-year debt for a plant that won’t last 20 years?

We have the opportunity to move forward with a massive clean energy investment in Glendale that gives us in-basin power. The proposed plant is twice as expensive per MWh [megawatt hour] than home rooftop solar. The plant is a very expensive short-term solution to our needs. Don’t approve new fossil fuel infrastructure.

Burt Culver

Montrose