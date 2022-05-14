Nailbiter on the Field as Falcon Lacrosse Takes on Vista Murrieta Broncos

By Justin HAGER

Despite a rough start and being down by three going into the fourth period of the CIF-SS championship game on Saturday afternoon, the Falcons boys’ lacrosse team staged a comeback scoring four goals in six minutes. Unfortunately, the Vista Murrieta Broncos would not go down without a fight tying the game with 23 seconds remaining in regulation time.

The game went into double overtime where the Falcons fell 9-8.

Look for the complete story be in the sports section of the May 19 issue of the CV Weekly.