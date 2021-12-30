Parent Ed Director Goes ‘Over the Edge’ for URM

LCPC Parent Ed Director Anne Bierling and her team, The Soaring Eagles, went “Over the Edge” rappelling 24 stories of the Universal Hilton and raising $44,426 for Union Rescue Mission (URM) Skid Row and Hope Gardens. In total, the Over the Edge fundraising campaign allowed URM to raise $1,125,000 to support neighbors devasted by homelessness.

Bierling’s team included her two daughters, Jessi and Tasha, and her nephew Joshua Lange and friends Chris Anklam, Christian Mayer, Dean Eatedali, Dennis Deyoung and Eric Spoelker. Others rappelling to raise funds included URM CEO Andy Bales and actor Joel McHale.

“We are so grateful for the support our team received from the La Cañada community,” said Bierling. “My family has been so deeply touched by the many stories of life transformation that are possible because of Union Rescue Mission/Hope Gardens. Anyone interested in touring the facility to learn more, please contact me at Anne@lacandapc.org. Together, we can make a difference in our city.”

Bierling’s team name, Soaring Eagles, was based on the passage from Isaiah 40: 31: “Those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not be faint.”

Homelessness in Los Angeles continues to spiral out of control and recent 2021 figures estimate that Los Angeles County now has a homeless count approaching 86,000 with 72% being unsheltered. This means that there are more than 62,000 men, women and children with nowhere to go, and are living in a car, tent or makeshift shelter. For over a century, URM has been responding to this mounting crisis. As America’s largest mission of is kind, it provides emergency food and shelter on Skid Row and longer-term housing at other locations. It provides medical and emotional care, education, addiction recovery and job training. Spiritual support is also a strong component offering discipleship, Bible studies, chapel services, and connection to local churches.

URM is known for strong fiscal stewardship and accountability using 82 cents on every dollar for programing and services. It holds impressive ratings on GuideStar and Charity Navigator – as well as endorsements from the LA Police Commission Charitable Services Section and the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. See the URM website for more details on how to support this life-giving mission: www.urm.org.

Submitted by Amanda BAUGHMAN