Notes & Nods

LCIF News

Pastor Chuck Bunnell will preach from the Gospel of Luke 10:25-37 on Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday school is offered for children in pre-K through sixth grade. Families should meet in the worship center. After the children’s sermon, the kids head off to the Youth Room for a time of play.

Pastor Chuck Bunnell reminds the community that he is available to consult with anyone interested in baptism, confirmation or membership. He is also available for visitation. Anyone with a loved one wanting a pastoral visit at their home or in the hospital should contact the church.

Those looking to clean out their closets should consider donating gently worn items to LCIF. The donated clothing will help local people in need. Items can be dropped off at the church. The donations are periodically delivered to area homeless shelters.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Vacation Bible School at La Crescenta Presbyterian

La Crescenta Presbyterian Church invites families to register for “Jerusalem Marketplace,” a vacation Bible school for children Monday through Friday, July 11-15, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All children from age 4 to incoming sixth graders are welcome to come and experience what it was like to live at the time of Jesus’ earthly ministry. Through stories, games, music and crafts, children will learn about Jesus’ own time in the city of Jerusalem, which changed the world forever.

The cost of this weeklong adventure is per family unit: $40 for one child; $70 for two children; $100 for three or more children; and $8 per optional T-shirt.

Registration for “Jerusalem Marketplace” is now open. Please visit lcpc.net/VBS to sign up.

La Crescenta Presbyterian is located at 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta. For more information, visit lcpc.net or call (818) 249-6137.

Walk and Word

In July, Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on July 10, 17, 24 & 31. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.