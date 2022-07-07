NEWS FROM THE MVCOC

The Summer Fun Continues On!

We have had quite an eventful past few months and, much to our delight, it does not look like it’ll be slowing down any time soon! We had the honor of celebrating Hillcrest Pet Hospital’s new owner, Dr. Odet Kaspari-Chiriboga DVM, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. And just one week afterward we were thrilled to help Copy Network celebrate its 30-year anniversary with another ribbon cutting ceremony. We may be a small town but our milestones are grand! Let’s not forget our Speed Networking Mixer yesterday … we thought we would switch it up a little and add some different elements to our mixers. A big thank you to Think Real Estate for hosting this mixer and for providing the delicious catering truck. Fun (while networking) was had by all!

Speaking of events, our postponed 7th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest is back on this year and it is just a few weeks away! Here in Montrose, we appreciate the small and independent brewers, the craftsmen and women who share their brewing passion and we cannot wait to share those with you! We will be hosting the Montrose Craft Beer Fest on Sunday, July 24 from noon to 4 p.m. on the 2200 block of Honolulu Avenue. We have over 20 local breweries lined up and over 10 local restaurants ready to offer you food samples to pair with your drinks. Jackson Mankowski will be playing live music and there will be lawn games and two photo booths to add to your experience. For more details and to purchase tickets (presale: $49, designated driver: $25), visit Brewfest.MontroseChamber.org. We hope to see you there!

Meet the newest business members of the MVCC:

New York Life – Agent (and MVCC director) Ryan Gahvaray can help you successfully navigate life’s biggest financial choices – backed by over 175 years of experience! Give him a call to discuss your needs and questions today! (818) 662-7500

MCW Wealth Management – Reach your financial goals with the help of Michael Walker! (213) 725-4306

… and welcoming back renewing members:

Mission of the Foothills – “What are your goals? Where are you going? Why are you here? What are you? Scientology has answers to these questions – good answers that are true, answers that work for you. For the subject matter of Scientology is you.” (818) 957-1500

Glendale Educational Foundation works on behalf of the Glendale community to enliven public education in three areas of focus: visual and performing arts, science and technology, and health and fitness. (818) 247-0466

The Campbell Center is a special place where adults with intellectual disabilities live life their way! Their programs ensure community integration, supported employment and residential options. (818) 242-2434

Glendale Youth Orchestra is proud to announce Henry Shin as its new music director and conductor. Its mission is to contribute to a world where exceptional young musicians are empowered to express themselves through music. (626) 799-7159

Glendale Area Schools Credit Union – Serving the Glendale area community since 1937. (818) 248-7425

El Charro – A Montrose Mexican restaurant staple! (818) 249-2405

Chateau Salon – The home of Healing Haircuts where all of your hair needs are met! (818) 957-8127

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Sunday, July 24: 7th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest. Tickets can be purchased at Brewfest.MontroseChamber.org. Banner sponsorships are still available; reach out to events.mvcc@gmail.com for more information.

Special Acknowledgements:

Thank you to J’s Maintenance, We’re Pouring and Montrose Barbershop for making this year’s Montrose Craft Beer Fest possible!

Remember to shop local!

Mavil Aghadjanian, Executive Director

Montrose Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce