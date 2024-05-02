NOTES & NODS

LUTHERAN CHURCH TO HOST BLOOD DRIVE

Lutheran Church in the Foothills (LCIF) is encouraging the community to donate blood and help save lives. LCIF will hold a blood drive on Thursday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. This will be the church’s 13th blood drive for the American Red Cross. To date, LCIF’s blood drives have collected 292 units from more than 300 donors. The need for blood remains urgent.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the US needs blood and/or platelets. Supply can’t always meet demand because only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. Each new donor helps the Red Cross meet patient needs. Those who would like to donate at the blood drive can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

LCIF would like to remind the community of activities that are open to all this spring and summer: Bible study groups, knitting, quilting, opportunities to learn live-streaming media production, and more.

Sunday worship service with Pastor Rick Hall is held at 10 a.m., in person and online.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge. Office Hours are 9 AM to 1 PM Monday through Friday.