Notes & Nods 03.02.23

Wahlberg To Make Presentation

Melanie Wahlberg, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present her talk, “Giving Freely of Ourselves and What We All Gain” on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m. at 2406 Honolulu Ave. The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, and show how they are available for anyone to understand and experience.

The event is free, open to the community and is sponsored by two Churches of Christ, Scientist – in Montrose and Glendale. For additional information call (818) 249-8807. csmontrose.org; fccsglendale.com.

Red Cross Blood Drive in La Crescenta

The community is invited to give the life-saving gift of blood at a Red Cross Blood Drive on Sunday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The blood drive will be held at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta.

Blood is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. If you have been looking for a local venue to donate, please join us!

For more information or to sign up, visit redcrossblood.org and search “91214” for local blood drives, or simply contact La Crescenta Presbyterian at 818-249-6137.