Fat Tuesday Celebrated at St. Luke’s of the Mountains

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Lenten season began on Feb. 22 with the observance of Ash Wednesday by local religious organizations. Lent is the 40-day period stretching from Ash Wednesday and ending on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter. It is a time of fasting, prayer and reflection.

But just before Ash Wednesday is Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday and Pancake Day. Shrove Tuesday was the last opportunity to use up eggs and fats before Lenten fast.

St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church celebrated Shrove Tuesday, with a community meal that included a lot of sweets. The congregation and guests had their fill of sweets as they prepared for the 40 days of reflection and fasting.