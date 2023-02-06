Notes & Nods

LCIF News

Lutheran Church in the Foothills will mark its 75th anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. As part of the celebration this month, LCIF will recognize the pastors who have served the congregation since its inception:

18, 1948 – Rev. John P Stump (1957-1959 assisted by Rev. Stanley N. Califf)

1, 1959 – Rev. Franklin H. Schott

1, 1963 – Rev. Vernon Frazier (1965-1966 assisted by Rev. Richard D. Lyons)

1, 1971 – Rev. Roger K. Prescott

July 1, 1973 – Rev. William L. Dowling

15, 1975 – Rev. Richard M. Langsdale

May 4, 1981 – Rev. Edward L. Peterson

March 1990 – Rev. James C. Kniseley

1, 1997 – co-pastorate with Rev. Carol Haynes Kniseley

19, 2000 – Rev. Amon Johnson

1, 2002 – Rev. Bruce Johnson

1, 2014 ­– Rev. James Bullock

May 22, 2016 – Rev. Scott Peterson

28, 2021– Rev. Charles Bunnell

A catered buffet lunch will follow the Feb.19 celebration in the church’s fellowship hall. RSVP by contacting the church’s office.

In addition, LCIF is encouraging members, and anyone who has been touched by the church, to send in personal stories or photos that can be shared at the event. Email to office@lcifoothills.org or send to 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

The celebration of LCIF’s 75 years is a homecoming for members past and present and a great opportunity for newcomers to check out what the church has to offer.

All are invited to attend LCIF services each Sunday at 10 a.m., in person or live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Children’s church is offered every Sunday for young children, and confirmation class is available after worship service, beginning at 11:15 a.m. for students in grades six-12.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Office Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Class Continues on Emotionally Healthy Relationships

La Crescenta Presbyterian Church is hosting a class on how to build emotionally healthy relationships based on core Biblical principles. The eight-week course, which is open to the community, began Wednesday, Jan. 18 and is from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Through weekly videos and small group discussions, participants will develop skills to strengthen relationships with families, spouses, friends and co-workers by exploring such topics as how to stop mind reading and clarify expectations. The cost of course materials is $25.

The course is part of La Crescenta Presbyterian’s weekly Praise and Education for Adults and Kids (PEAK) program, which includes infant care and classes for children and students of all ages.

Each Wednesday, a delicious and nutritious meal will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by classes beginning at 6:15 p.m. The cost of dinner is $5 for adults and $4 for kids sixth grade and younger, with a maximum of $20 per family.

La Crescenta Presbyterian is located at 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta. For more information about PEAK programs, visit lcpc.net or call (818) 249-6137.

Walk and Word

In February, Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on Feb. 12, 19 and 26. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.