Notes & Nods

Lutheran Church in the Foothills is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 trends in the local community with the hope to resume in-person worship in the weeks to come. At its annual congregational meeting held Jan. 30, the church council also discussed plans to resume vacation Bible school this coming summer and hopes to announce the dates soon.

Outreach efforts continue including a clothing drive that is underway. Gently used clothing can be dropped off at the church and will be donated to people in need.

All in-person activities at Lutheran Church in the Foothills are temporarily paused to keep everyone safe; however, the 10 a.m. service will continue to be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Services are also posted to LCIF’s website where they can be viewed anytime. Church groups – including Bible study, knitting and quilting – are back to meeting remotely via Zoom, as was done earlier in the pandemic. The church welcomes anyone in the community to join these groups. Learn about the Bible or learn a new hobby!

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

La Cañada Presbyterian Offers Class for Parents on Youth Issues

La Cañada Presbyterian Church (LCPC) announced a new four-week Parent Express class. “Essential Topics for Today’s Parents” meets in-person on Wednesday nights in February from 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 2. This class will tackle some of the most relevant issues facing youth today and is open to all adults (not just parents) who are interested in learning more about these issues. Topics will include:

Fentanyl and Addiction (understanding the prevalence, precautions, and resources) with Vicki Rekedal

Mental Health (understanding the signs, symptoms, and resources) with a panel of mental health professionals

Racial Reconciliation (understanding the Biblical foundation to promote unity through a non-political lens) with Sandy Lee Schaupp

Technology (understanding the concerns, precautions, and steps to managing technology well) with Sloan Walsh

Facilitated by Paula Giboney, the class will meet in LCPC’s Worship Arts Center. Free programs are available for fourth – 12th graders from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of LCPC’s Family Ministries’ MERGE program. Childcare for infants – third grade is also available upon request.

LCPC Parent Ed is offering this class in partnership with other LCPC Ministries for a special discounted rate of $40 (with tuition waivers available if price is prohibitive). Masks will be required for all participants, preferably a surgical or KN95 mask. Registration is open at www.lacanadapc.org/parented. For more information or to request childcare or a tuition waiver, email amanda@lacanadapc.org.

To learn more about LCPC Parent Education or Family Ministries, visit LCPC’s website at www.lacanadapc.org. La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada.

Walk and Word

In February, Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on Feb. 13, 20 & 27. They will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.

Prayer Event Rescheduled

Due to the increase in the number of omicron variant cases the date of the 24 hours of prayer event has been moved to March 24-25 from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The location remains at St. Luke’s Anglican Church 2416 Montrose Ave. in Montrose.

Parking is in the rear. The theme this year is the Unity of the Church and our land (Ephesians 2: 13-16).

