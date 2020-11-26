Norman Konjoyan

Oct. 5, 1938 – Nov. 14, 2020

Norman Michael Konjoyan walked into heaven with the Lord’s arm around him on Nov. 14. He was born on Oct. 5, 1938 in Oakland and raised in Glendale where he lived for 54 years. He attended Hoover High School where one of his many highlights was playing basketball for then-rookie coach Dee Kohlmeier.

After studying aircraft maintenance at Glendale College he served in the U.S. Army with his most memorable post at Arlington National Cemetery. After his discharge, he returned to Glendale and married childhood friend Karen Hagen in 1964.

Norman held management positions at Thriftimart Grocery Stores and training franchisees at Baskin Robbins’ Glendale headquarters. He was a member of Grandview Presbyterian Church, a faithful volunteer for the Grandview Children’s Center, Little League Baseball coach, and YMCA Indian Guide leader. He enjoyed playing slow pitch softball with his sons and was a marshal at Scholl Canyon Golf Course.

After a family move to Moorpark in 2001, Norman was a member of the Moorpark Presbyterian Church and Senior Center where he became an athlete in the Senior Olympics, excelling in bocce and softball.

His true passion was being a devoted husband, dad and grandfather. You could always find him in the stands at a youth sports game or in the theater watching another performance by his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen; sons Michael and Thomas; daughter Holly; daughters-in-law Rachel Konjoyan and Kelly Konjoyan; son-in-law Paul Nelson; and grandchildren Kyler, Katherine, Mackenzie, Jonah, Delaney, and Luke Konjoyan and Cassidy Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moorpark Presbyterian Church Youth Camp Scholarship.