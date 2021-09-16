Dec. 28, 1962 – Aug. 12, 2021

Susan (Pehar) McGowan passed away on Aug. 12 in Scottsdale, Arizona following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was 59. A celebration of Susan’s life, with family and friends, took place in Scottsdale on Sept. 4.

Susan was born in Glendale on Dec. 28, 1962 to parents Frances and Stephen Pehar. Susan grew up in La Crescenta attending La Crescenta Elementary and Rosemont Junior HS, and graduated from Crescenta Valley High School in 1980. She moved to San Diego to begin her longtime career in the insurance surety bond industry. Living in San Diego, she met her future husband, Michael B. McGowan. Sue and Mike were married in 1986 and moved to Mike’s hometown in Marin County were they eventually started their own surety bonding company, M.B. McGowan & Associates.

Together they ran the successful business with Mike as president and Susan as CFO, all while raising their two children Michael and Stephen. Susan for many years was part of the Marin Show Case Home events raising money for OKIZU, supporting families with childhood cancer.

Susan and Mike sold their company in 2019 and split their time between their Novato and Scottsdale homes. The plan was to eventually retire full-time in Hidden Hills in Scottsdale in 2023. Susan was looking forward to becoming a grandmother at the end of this year.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband Michael B. McGowan (Dec. 4, 2019), her mother Frances (2011) and father Stephen Pehar (2015). Susan is survived by her two sons Michael McGowan (Sarah) and Stephen McGowan (Hunter); sister Laurie (Pehar) Borsh (Mike), brother John Pehar (Christine), and five nephews and three nieces.

For those who wish to donate to a charitable organization in the memory of Susan McGowan, Michael and Stephen wish that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society and/or Faith Hospice, 426 N. 44th St. Suite 405, Phoenix, AZ 85008.