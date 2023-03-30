Margaret Baca

Jan. 25, 2023

Margaret and her family were longtime residents of La Crescenta. She passed away on Jan. 25 after battling pancreatic cancer. She was retired from JPL where she worked for over 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed vacations and worked part time at La Crescenta Elementary School and OSH/Ace Hardware stores. She is survived by her sisters Joyce, Jeanne and Elaine. Her daughter Tina and son Paul still live locally and her stepdaughters JoDee, Wendy and Paula live out of state.

She enjoyed being a grandmother to many grandchildren and a few great grandkids.

Memorial services will be at Crippen Mortuary, 2900 Honolulu Ave. in La Crescenta on Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

“Grief is the price we pay for love.” ~Queen Elizabeth