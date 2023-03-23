Robert “Bob” Eichensehr

March 6, 1933 – March 4, 2023

Bob was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Robert and Jessie Eichensehr. The first of three children, he adored his siblings and treated them as such. He was born during the darkest days of the Depression when a dresser drawer was made into a bassinet.

When Bob was a senior in high school the doctors told his father that he would not survive another Johnstown winter, so the family moved to Burbank. Bob landed a job at Lockeed where he received many letters and citations of accomplishment – the least of which was 15 years of perfect attendance. While at Lockheed he worked on the development and the production of the most secretive and advanced aircraft in the sky. He retired in 1991 after 40 years.

One morning while eating his favorite breakfast at his favorite diner he spotted his future wife, the daughter of his favorite waitress. He and Glenda married and settled in Montrose where they raised nine children. Bob once said the best part of his day was when he came home and his presence would be announced with a loud and joyful shout of “Daddy’s home!”

Bob loved to spend the afternoon at the track where he would marvel at Glenda’s gambling prowess. He was an accomplished griller whose meats always came out just right. And on Thanksgiving he would take over the kitchen where he mastered his mother-in-law’s recipe for stuffing.

He was a mischievous man who loved to “clown” people but never with malice.

His marriage to Glenda lasted 67 years until her passing in December. He is survived by his brother Ronald; daughters Denise, Gayleen and Shona; sons Glenn, David, Robert Joseph and Francis; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Joyce, daughter Darlene and son Charles.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 24 at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave. in Montrose with interment of him and Glenda immediately following at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.