Tacey Clausen

Dec. 3, 1950 – Jan. 20, 2022

Tacey passed away peacefully at the age of 71. She lived a storied life punctuated with huge challenges. She faced them all with grace, dignity, perseverance and resilience.

Tacey was a lady with pluck, sass and lots of class – beloved and loved and, without exception, respected and revered by all those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

Tacey grew up in La Crescenta and attended Lincoln and Lowell Elementary, Clark Junior High, and Crescenta Valley High. Her beauty and popularity led to several years of modeling while attending USC for her undergraduate and master’s degree in special education. She was an active member in her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, and remained a loyal Trojan throughout her life.

Upon receiving her teaching degrees with an emphasis on adolescent behavior, Tacey moved to Balboa Island where she thrived teaching and counseling teens, some with the most severe behavioral problems. However, while attending USC, Tacey began to develop health issues that would continue to affect her throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, a thyroid disease that ultimately progressed to the point where she was totally blind in the last years of her life. She faced this challenge with strength, resolve and an amazing ability to adapt to her new journey ahead.

Tacey loved teaching but it became difficult with her minimal eyesight. Her strong interest in politics and the Republican Party became her career focus. In 1992, Tacey campaigned diligently for George Bush and was appointed to a position in the Dept. of Education where she worked for the next four years. She moved back to Balboa Island when Clinton beat Bush in the next election. She remained active in the local politics of Orange County.

Tacey then pursued her dream of owning a women’s recycled clothing store and opened a high-end boutique she named Once Is Not Enough. Around this time, she revived her devotion to the Mormon Church, which gave her the spiritual support she needed. Her faith gave her strength and solace until her death.

Throughout these years, Tacey was confronted with complications from Graves’ disease, blindness, benign brain tumors and progressive severe loss of hearing. But, like no other, she tackled her trials and tribulations like a force of nature.

She was loved, cherished and admired by many, though never married. The true loves of her life were her two precious dogs that gave her endless hugs and kisses ­– Tommy Trojan and Boris, her 19-year-old pug.

Tacey is survived by her brothers Jerry and Drake; sister-in-law Ruby; and two nieces, Caitlin and Kelsey. She will be greatly missed by her high school and USC friends and caregivers.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.