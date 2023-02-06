Dec. 8, 1924 – Jan. 10, 2023

Kathleen Teresa (Terry) O’Sullivan was born to Roland and Kathleen Cooper on Dec. 8, 1924 in Kettering, Northamptonshire, England. She met her future husband, Timothy, who was stationed at the nearby U.S. Army Air Corps base at Grafton Underwood, and the couple married in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1946.

Terry was a homemaker and beloved mother of Michael and Patrick O’Sullivan and grandmother of Christopher O’Sullivan, Thomas O’Sullivan, Sean O’Sullivan, Steven Christianson of Toronto, and the late Kathryn O’Sullivan of Los Angeles. Tim preceded Terry in death in 2011.

As a newlywed, Terry worked as a telephone operator in Fort Wayne and, for many years, at Buddy Browns Toys in Studio City and Bartell’s toys on Larchmont Boulevard.

She enjoyed painting and traveling and will be remembered for her quick wit, sharp sense of humor and her selflessness. She always thought of others before herself.

In addition to her sons and grandchildren, Terry is survived by her sister Gabrielle of Victoria, BC; Terry’s sister Anne preceded her in death. She is also survived by a large network of cousins, relatives and lifelong friends in England, Canada and the United States.

Terry passed away in Los Angeles on Jan. 10 at age 98. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb 10 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 4625 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. upstairs at Joselito’s, 2345 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.