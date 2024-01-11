Josef Mark Martin, 60, of Los Angeles passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Nov. 16 in Glendale. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Josef, known as Mark to family and friends, was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 1963 to loving parents, Josef Martin of Los Angeles (originally from Epfach, Bavaria, Germany), and Lieselotte (Bahlert) Martin of Los Angeles (originally from Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany). Mark graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in 1981. He went on to work at his father’s construction company where Mark learned to operate various pieces of heavy construction equipment. Mark joined Local 12 – International Union of Operating Engineers and worked for Security Paving for almost 40 years. He held the distinction of being employee number six out of several hundred employees in the company’s employ – something Mark was very proud of.

Mark is survived by his aunts Anna (Martin) Egger of Washington County, Utah, and Therese (Martin) Fichtl, of Bavaria, Germany; uncle Basilius Martin of Bavaria, Germany; cousins Herrold Egger of Washington County, Utah, Gregory Egger of San Luis Obispo County, Markus Martin, Margot (Martin) Natterer, Birgit (Martin) Treutinger, Wilhelmine (Fichtl) Draxl, and Sieglinde (Fichtl) Becher, all from Bavaria, Germany; Kerstin Bahlert and Stefanie Bahlert of Germany; and dear friend Jim Reid of Los Angeles County.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Burbank Elks Lodge, 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank.