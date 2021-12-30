GPD Reports

Three Arrested in Possession of Catalytic Converter and Burglary Tools

The GPD is aware of an increase in catalytic converter thefts occurring within Glendale and officers are actively patrolling the City to apprehend suspects involved in these types of crimes.

On Dec. 23 just after 1 a.m., an officer assigned to GPD’s Patrol Bureau located a vehicle stopped near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Central Avenue that had a felony want for grand theft from a vehicle, out of another jurisdiction.

Assisting officers arrived and a felony stop was conducted. Officers spoke with the driver, 27-year-old Diamond Jenkins of Los Angeles, and two passengers, 34-year-old Joaquin Morales of Los Angeles and 45-year-old Sergio Nieto (transient). Morales was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed items possibly indicative of catalytic converter thefts. A further search produced a stolen license plate, a catalytic converter and several tools.

Jenkins, Morales, and Nieto were ultimately arrested and booked for conspiracy, grand theft and possessing burglary tools. Detectives later learned that all three subjects had recent arrests, in other jurisdictions, for similar charges. The district attorney has filed charges against all three arrestees in this case.

Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested for Identity Theft, Narcotics, and Possessing Burglary Tools

On Dec. 22 just before 4 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) conducted a felony stop on a vehicle travelling with two stolen license plates near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Oak Street.

The driver, 41-year-old Matthew Hall of Santa Monica, was discovered to be on active probation. Officers located heroin and an arrow key on Hall’s person. A subsequent vehicle search produced three arrow keys and hand written credit card numbers along with expiration dates and security codes.

Hall was arrested and booked for identity theft, possessing narcotics, possessing burglary tools, receiving known stolen property and for violating the terms of his probation.

Two Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Firearm and Narcotics

On Dec. 22 just after 8 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the intersection of Glendale and Lomita avenues for an equipment violation.

Upon speaking with the driver, 54-year-old Ismael Torres of Los Angeles, the officer learned that his driver’s license had been suspended. During the investigation it was discovered that Torres had previously been convicted of a felony. Assisting officers arrived and contacted the passenger, 59-year-old Cesar Portillo of Whittier, who was discovered to be on active probation. Portillo was found to be in possession of five credit cards in other people’s names.

A search of the vehicle produced a loaded handgun, a bag of heroin, a bag of methamphetamine, several syringes and loose jewelry.

Torres was arrested and booked for being an ex-felon with a firearm, possessing controlled substances while armed, possessing narcotics and for driving with a suspended license. Portillo was arrested and booked for possessing narcotics and identity theft.

Due to L.A. County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail order, Portillo was released from custody with a notice to appear in court at a later date. A bail hold of $35,000 was granted for Torres.

Adult Male Arrested for Kidnapping and Engaging in

Intercourse with a Minor

On Dec. 3 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau responded to the 1800 block of Camino San Rafael regarding a confrontation between a minor and an adult male.

During the investigation, officers learned that the male was seen physically assaulting a minor before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Detectives assigned to Glendale PD’s Assaults Bureau immediately took over the investigation and learned that 21-year-old Simon Lopez (transient) had been engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor under 15 years of age.

Lopez was discovered to have a non-local warrant out for his arrest.

A thorough investigation was conducted, and on Dec. 20 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Lopez was located in a residential neighborhood on the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park. Lopez was arrested and booked for kidnapping, domestic violence and engaging in intercourse with a minor and for his outstanding warrant.

Due to LA County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail order, the district attorney’s office recommended bail be set to $0; however, a $100,000 bail hold was set. The following charges reflect what the district attorney’s office has filed against Lopez: unlawful sex with a minor, oral copulation of a minor, domestic violence, contact with a minor for sexual offense and possession of child porn.

Anyone who has been in contact with Lopez or knows of a child who has been in contact with Lopez via social media or another platform should contact the Glendale Police Dept.’s Assaults Bureau by calling (818) 548-3106.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Stolen Vehicles Recovered

On Dec. 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau responded to a car dealership on the 1200 block of South Brand Boulevard regarding a vehicle theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned that 33-year-old Rachel Orozco of Los Angeles had driven a vehicle from a dealership without permission to do so.

Orozco was arrested and booked for vehicle theft.

On Dec. 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau located a stolen license plate attached to a stolen vehicle that was parked in a motel parking lot on the 6700 block of San Fernando Road. During the investigation, officers discovered which motel room the vehicle was associated with and contacted 28-year-old Melissa Rios of Granada Hills, who was the sole occupant at the time.

In plain sight, officers observed multiple tools commonly associated with burglary and catalytic converter thefts including several car jacks and reciprocating saws, and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Rios was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft and possessing narcotics.

On Dec. 8 just after 6 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau located a stolen vehicle traveling near the intersection of Colorado Street and Central Avenue. Assisting officers arrived and conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and the driver, 28-year-old Vahagn Ogumtsyan of Glendale, was arrested and booked for vehicle theft.

On Dec. 7 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a Glendale PD officer on patrol observed a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot on the 5000 block of San Fernando Road. Assisting units arrived, and 33-year-old Guido Gomez (transient) was seen opening the front door of the vehicle. Gomez was subsequently arrested and booked for vehicle theft.

On Dec. 2 just after 8 a.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau located a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot on the 6700 block of San Fernando Road. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was associated with people who were staying at a nearby motel. Officers entered the associated motel room and located methamphetamine, over 20 needles, a notepad containing personal identifying information relating to other individuals and credit/debit cards belonging to other individuals. Ultimately, 33-year-old Nicholas Dysart (transient) was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft and outstanding warrants; 41-year-old Kwang Ju of Los Angeles was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft, possessing controlled substances, grand theft and outstanding warrants; and 32-year-old Rose Lemery of Wolfboro, New Hampshire was arrested and booked for identity theft and possessing controlled substances.