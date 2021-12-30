Crime blotter

Dec. 25

2800 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a lock was cut and a door was broken at a business. There did not appear to be anything stolen. The burglary occurred between 1 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 2:53 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Dec. 23

500 block of Palm Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported that he returned home and walked into his master bedroom to find it had been ransacked. Several pieces of jewelry were stolen between 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

1900 block of Parkdale Place in La Cañada Flintridge, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Dec. 22

4800 block of Glenwood Avenue in La Crescenta, about a year after her first catalytic converter was stolen from a resident’s vehicle, she found that yet another catalytic converter had been stolen from her vehicle; reported at 4:44 p.m.

5400 block of La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta, a package that had been delivered to a home was stolen. Surveillance footage revealed a male adult wearing a dark colored hat and a camouflage hooded jacket walk onto the house’s front lawn and take the package from the front door.

The suspect then walked southbound away from the location at 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 21

2800 block of Harmony Place in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between noon and 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 19

4100 block of Briggs Avenue in Montrose, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24.

Dec. 18

4300 block of Oakwood Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, a family returned home to find several rooms in their home had been ransacked and jewelry was missing. The residential burglary occurred between Dec. 18 and Dec. 25.