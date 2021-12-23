CV Weekly Offices Closed for Holidays

The offices of CV Weekly will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 for Christmas and Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s.

Annual YMCA Tree Lot Raises Money for Local Youth Programs

This year, nearly 1,400 trees were purchased by supportive friends, family and neighbors at the annual YMCA of the Foothills tree lot. In partnership with J’s Maintenance and Gomez Landscape and Treecare, the Y raised over $186,000 directly impacting its youth programs.

This year marked the second most successful year for tree lot. This year alone, over 3,000 children and teens learned, grew, and thrived through the Y youth-driven programs, camps, and partnerships, which this event raises funds to support.

Recall of Procter & Gamble Products

The Procter & Gamble Company on Dec. 17 issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless produced in the United States, in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food, due to the presence of benzene detected in some products. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution, according to the company.

Consumers can visit www.pantene.com, www.aussie.com, www.herbalessences.com, www.hairfood.com, www.oldspice.com, or www.waterlesshaircare.com, for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

No other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless are in the scope of this recall and such other products may continue to be used as intended, including those aerosol dry shampoo spray products with production code ranges different from those specifically communicated.

The vast majority of products are not part of this recall, including mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments and unaffected aerosol dry shampoo sprays.

Consumers with additional questions can seek more information via the Consumer Care team at (888) 674-3631 from Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST.