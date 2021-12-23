From the Desk of the Publisher

From the Mouths of Babes

Sometimes I get so caught up in preparing for something (like Christmas) that I forget why I’m doing what I’m doing (not exactly like walking into a room then totally forgetting why I’m there – though that happens, too).

Christmas is a big deal but this year I just couldn’t pull it together. For example, our tree sat on our front porch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 19 – we just couldn’t find the time to bring it inside. Although Steve has strung the lights on it, I have yet to hang a single decoration on it. I also had bought four plain Christmas wreaths to decorate then hang at the office and our house and give to my mother-in-law and sister-in-law. I finally found time to decorate three of the four (sorry, sister-in-law Sue, but you’re not getting one this year). The house isn’t completely decorated for Christmas though I am pleased that some things got done. I was able to mail out some gifts but, as of this writing, all my shopping isn’t yet done. And mailing out Christmas cards? Just a fond memory dating back nearly a decade.

I am so grateful to those who helped me this past year, whether personally or professionally. I am humbled by the outpouring of support from friends, family and readers and am embarrassed that I have not taken time this season to express my gratitude.

Which is a way to say how easy it is to get caught up in the “busy-ness” of the season and overlook the reason for the season. Thank goodness for Charles Schultz.

Either on Saturday or Sunday night, I was in our room scrolling through TV channels and came upon “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” I stopped and watched it ­– actually watched it. It didn’t take long before I recognized myself in some of the characters that were busy planning a Christmas pageant. At one point, Charlie Brown asks aloud, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”

His buddy Linus responds, “Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about.”

Linus then takes center stage and recites from the Gospel of Luke, 2: 8-14. Linus’ reminder of what is the real reason for the season was a nudge to me, reminding me that our Christmas tree, decorations, etc. are not the reason for Christmas: it’s the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. And let’s not forget; the savior was not born in a Four Seasons but in the equivalent of a manger or cave – not fancy digs by any stretch of the imagination.

And yes, while I know that Dec. 25 is not the date of the birth, I think it’s important that a day is set aside – a day that is supposed to remind us of one of the greatest moments in history whose purpose is not to make us feel guilty for the shopping, decorating or cooking that didn’t get done.

So to all I say Merry Christmas. I hope that you find time to step outside the busy-ness of Dec. 25 and remember the reason for the season.