Adult Male Arrested for Kidnapping and Engaging in Intercourse with a Minor

On Dec. 3 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau responded to the 1800 block of Camino San Rafael regarding a confrontation between a minor and an adult male.

During the investigation, officers learned that the male was seen physically assaulting a minor before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Detectives assigned to Glendale PD’s Assaults Bureau immediately took over the investigation and learned that 21-year-old Simon Lopez (transient) had been engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor under 15 years of age.

Lopez was discovered to have a non-local warrant out for his arrest.

A thorough investigation was conducted, and on Dec. 20 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Lopez was located in a residential neighborhood on the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park. Lopez was arrested and booked for kidnapping, domestic violence and engaging in intercourse with a minor and for his outstanding warrant.

Due to LA County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail order, the district attorney’s office recommended bail be set to $0; however, a $100,000 bail hold was set. The following charges reflect what the district attorney’s office has filed against Lopez: unlawful sex with a minor, oral copulation of a minor, domestic violence, contact with a minor for sexual offense and possession of child porn.

Anyone who has been in contact with Lopez or knows of a child who has been in contact with Lopez via social media or another platform should contact the Glendale Police Dept.’s Assaults Bureau by calling (818) 548-3106.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.