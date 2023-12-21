Rent Relief Program for Landlords

The Los Angeles County Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) opened the application period for the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. Interested applicants have until Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. to submit their applications.

Administered by The Center by Lendistry under the guidance of the LA County Board of Supervisors, the program will now distribute over $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of $22 million in grant funding. To access the application and review eligibility requirements, applicants can visit the portal at lacountyrentrelief.com.

The Rent Relief Program aims to provide up to $30,000 per rental unit to landlords for past due rent and eligible expenses incurred between April 1, 2022 and the present. Its primary goal is to mitigate tenant evictions and ensure continuous housing provision. While the program is meant for landlords, if tenants who owe back rent want to apply they can enter their landlord’s information and program representatives will contact the landlord.

“This is an intentional investment to help mom and pop landlords get some financial relief that is long overdue,” stated LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “My heart goes out to the property owners who have been left holding the bag as the pandemic spawned tenant relief measures at their expense. I’ve long said we need balanced solutions, so I’m glad to see that we’re ready to get these dollars out the door and into the hands as soon as possible and without further delays.”

Those who have questions can contact LA County DCBA Communications at (213) 332-6497; communications@dcba.lacounty.gov.