Glendale Police Make Arrests Tied to a Residential Burglary Series

The Glendale Police Dept. has arrested three suspects in its ongoing effort to combat residential burglaries.

Felipe Leivasolis, 33, of Los Angeles, Francisco Alegria, 30. of Reseda, and Juan Eduardo Salomon Castro, 31, were arrested on felony residential burglary charges following an extensive and still ongoing investigation by the Glendale Police Dept.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 19, GPD detectives and members of the newly formed Glendale Police Residential Burglary Taskforce intercepted the three suspects in Los Angeles. Two of the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were subsequently apprehended.

This successful operation represents a significant milestone in an ongoing, diligently pursued investigation initiated by burglary detectives over a month ago. The suspects are connected to residential burglaries in Glendale and are suspected of other burglaries in the region. Witness statements, video surveillance and advanced technology helped identify the three men.

In response to the surge in regional residential burglaries, the Glendale Police Dept. proactively established the Residential Burglary Taskforce. The task force is comprised of GPD patrol and motor officers, Special Enforcement Detail, detectives and undercover officers. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and saturation patrols, the task force achieved a remarkable turnaround, reducing incidents from double digits per week to zero residential burglaries in Glendale over the past week. Despite the recent arrests, the enhanced patrols will continue to ensure community safety.

“We stand resolute in our duty to protect the sanctity of every home and ensure the peace of mind for all residents. We will leverage every available resource at our disposal to confront those that threaten the safety and well-being of Glendale,” said Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid. “I’m incredibly proud of the ongoing efforts of our officers and detectives in deterring and solving these invasive crimes.”

All three suspects are in custody at the Glendale City Jail, awaiting magistrate review. Leivasolis also has a $100,000 warrant out of Burbank for robbery.

The Glendale Police Dept. encourages anyone who has any information about residential burglaries in Glendale to call (818) 548-4911.