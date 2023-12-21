FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Stop – Take a Breath

This time of the year is busy – I get it. Having grown children doesn’t ease the stress of the holidays either; especially when they live far away. The stress just shifts from one realm into another.

We have two boys who live out of state and two who live relatively nearby. Still lots of shopping to do and planning for the feast on the 25th.

But that’s not really what the holidays are about. This should be a time when we step back and take a breath and remember the reason for the season. Yes, I’m going to get Jesus-y right now.

Though we’ve been sold a bill of goods that Christmastime is when we get to shower gifts on those we love, the truth is that the Christmas holiday was founded on the arrival of the savior, Jesus Christ. I remember my mother-in-law telling me when she was growing up how little they were given at Christmas. It wasn’t really a gift-giving holiday, she shared. Boy, has that changed! Now we see advertisements of cars with big bows on them much less jewelry and other “must have” items.

Now I know, and I’ve shared with you before, that the birth of Jesus was not on Dec. 25. It was probably sometime between April and September. Some conjecture that the Dec. 25 date chosen had its roots in paganism and the winter solstice. But regardless when Jesus was born, globally Dec. 25 has been accepted as the day to celebrate his birth. I think setting aside a day to celebrate the arrival of the savior is important – whether or not it’s Dec. 25. It is sad, though, that commercialism has dug its heels into us so that Dec. 25 became entangled with gift-giving instead of just setting aside a day to celebrate such an auspicious event.

So I invite you to take a minute to take a breath and just remember the reason for the season.

__________________________________________________

I want to say how honored I was to be a chosen as part of Women in Business. State Senator Anthony Portantino chose me, and several excellent women, to be celebrated for our contributions in our fields. The women were recognized in several different categories; Judee Kendall of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce (years ago she was with the Glendale News-Press) and I were chosen in the “trailblazer” category. At first I thought, “Trailblazer? Does that mean I’m old?” But then I realized what an important recognition it was being in that category. What that meant was that Judee and I were among the select few who carved a path in our fields for women coming after us. We “blazed a trail” so it wouldn’t be so difficult for them. What an honor it was being named a trailblazer.

I thank Mary O’Keefe, Rachelle Miller and Mary Pinola for taking time to nominate me. Being recognized by them was as important as being recognized by Sen. Portantino.