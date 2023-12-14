FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

The Sounds of Christmas

As I promised in a column last month, I refused to listen to Christmas music until Thanksgiving was over. True to my word, I didn’t turn on Christmas music (hello, KOST 103.5) until Friday, Nov. 24. But now, I play it at work on my computer, in my car and even at home.

As I’ve shared before, hearing the Ray Conniff Singers’ “Ring Christmas Bells” takes me back to the days when I was growing up, listening to their album. It does make me ponder what songs take my boys back to their holidays when they were growing up.

Putting up the tree has been a little delayed this year. It was delivered by the CVHS boys’ baseball team on Saturday morning; however, I was out of town at my favorite place (sigh** Cambria) when it arrived. It was placed in a red bucket we had outside … and there it still sits. But hopefully by the time you read this it’ll be up and decorated, filling the house with the scent of pine.

No doubt that Christmas music will also be playing in the background as I decorate, looking at each of the ornaments, remembering from where they came (and when) and thinking of the times that our family was together during the holidays.

While I’m grateful that two of my boys are in town and will enjoy Christmas day with us and their families, two are not around – one is in Montana and the other is in North Carolina … far from “home” – at least my home – and they’ll be missed. And we even have family all the way “down under” – Australia – that will also be missed. I have to share, though, that’s it’s odd for me to hear about their warm-to-hot weather during the Christmas holidays while we look for a sweater and turn up the heat in the house.

To be honest, I’m especially longing for my third son; he’s a chef and recently relocated to Montana where this holiday season he’ll be cooking. He was my helper in the kitchen and in the last couple of years actually gave me a break by cooking up all the sides for holiday dinners. After all, I’ve been cooking holiday meals for over 40 years and was tired. Having him take over side dish preparation was a real treat for me. But having Christmas on Monday this year will give me the chance to prepare over the weekend leading up to the big day so hopefully it won’t be as taxing.

And when there isn’t Christmas music playing in the background, I’ll definitely be watching and listening to “A Christmas Story.”

After all, it’s the holidays.