Burbank Police Conduct Checkpoints

The Burbank Police Dept. Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Dec. 9. The checkpoint was held on Glenoaks Boulevard between Alameda Avenue and Cedar Avenue from 8:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.

According to Lt. John Pfrommer of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, over 500 vehicles were screened. The average travel time for vehicles passing through the checkpoint was about 40 seconds. Of the vehicles screened, the following are the results of the checkpoint:

Three citations were issued for driving without a valid license;

Two citations were issued for traffic violations;

Field sobriety tests were administered to three drivers.

The goal of a DUI checkpoint is not to make arrests, but rather to deter impaired driving with high-visibility enforcement and well-publicized DUI operations. The Burbank Police Dept. will continue to deploy DUI saturation patrols over the next several months. Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.