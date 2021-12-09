Weather in the Foothills

“Life is the fire that burns and the sun that gives light. Life is the wind and the rain and the thunder in the sky. Life is matter and is earth, what is and what is not, and what beyond is in Eternity.”

~ Lucius Annaeus Seneca, Roman Stoic philosopher, statesman, dramatis

There’s a change in the wind … metaphorically speaking! The persistent area of high-pressure that has been hanging over a wide expanse of the western U.S. will continue to dissipate. Why is this good news for us? Envision a door left wide open, allowing for easy passage. When relating this to weather, as high pressure moves out, low pressure moves in. Winter storms out of the Gulf of Alaska move down the North American coastline and into Southern California. Once this type of pattern is established rainfall totals can easily reach average or above average. Let’s hope this will be the case.

The weather plans, according to NWS meteorologists, call for the chance of a good-sized storm system – including both rain and mountain snow – to get underway today (Thursday). As usual during times of drought, precipitation is a most welcomed event. But you may have someone, in fact someone living under your same roof, who strongly disagrees. You would think someone who you no doubt spend a great deal of time with wouldn’t have such an opposing opinion. Well that “someone” is not a person, but your dog.

As often is the case, a storm is accompanied by thunder and lightning. These two are always together; a flash of lightning heats the air so dramatically that along the path of the bolt it expands at a supersonic speed. The result is a sudden deafening clap (more of a crack) of thunder. While this may be exciting and exhilarating to us human animals, those of the canine persuasion are deathly afraid.

Dogs are often afraid of thunder simply because they don’t know what it is. Like fireworks, thunder is loud, unpredictable and often brings unexpected flashes of light. There are many reasons dogs may have astraphobia, or “thunder phobia,” though. What to do?

Try to create a safe place for your dog to go to when s/he hears the noises that frighten him/her. But remember, this must be a safe location from his/her perspective, not yours.

Encourage your dog to engage in any activity that captures his/her attention and distracts him/her from behaving fearfully.

Do not attempt to reassure your dog when s/he’s afraid; it may reinforce his/her fearful behavior.

Cool daytime highs and chilly overnight lows will continue through the weekend, then a significant storm system will bring periods of heavy rain and high elevation snow Monday into Tuesday. Come Wednesday, cold northerly winds send the storm on its way.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!