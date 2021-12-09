CV Town Council Elections

Ballots can be cast on Friday, Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for three regular and three alternate positions on the CV Town Council. Only registered voters who live in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County La Crescenta-Montrose and are over 18 years of age are eligible to vote.

Ballots can be cast at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Rosemont Ave. in La Crescenta (at the corner of Rosemont Avenue).

CVCA Holding Meeting

The Crescenta Valley Community Assn. will have its monthly meeting tonight, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring concerns.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Fundraiser Benefits OIC

On Wednesday, Dec. 15 between the hours of 11a.m. and 8:30 p.m., the La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) is having a fundraiser at Honeybird Chicken in La Cañada. Honeybird Chicken will donate a portion of proceeds of all orders to LCFOG, which will help children at Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC). In addition to chicken and fish, Honeybird offers salads and homemade pies.

Honeybird Chicken is located at 714 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada; phone is (818) 415-0489.